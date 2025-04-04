As the aerospace supply industry ramps up for ambitious OEM production targets and continuing supply chain challenges, Latecoere is doubling down on its core business to better serve its customers.

The sale of MADES will enable the Group to reallocate resources towards meeting its customer needs to increase production rates.

Regulatory News:

Latecoere, a key partner in the global aerospace industry, announces the sale of Malaga Aerospace, Defense Electronics Systems ("MADES"). This disposal is in line with Latecoere's strategic focus to invest in its core aerostructures and interconnection business activities to meet the growth needs of its customers. The aerospace industry continues to ramp up on a path to recover to historical aircraft production levels.

The CICOR Group and Latecoere have entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition and sale of MADES. CICOR is engaged in the business of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector, operating within the core markets of MADES and the broader European defense supply chain. MADES will have expanded opportunities under CICOR ownership to continue to develop. MADES has made a significant contribution to Latecoere's journey and the Group extends its sincere appreciation to the MADES team for their dedication.

Latecoere will provide further market disclosure upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to conditions precedent, including the approval by the Spanish Council of Ministers pursuant to defense foreign direct investment regulations (which is anticipated during H2 2025).

Lincoln International acted as financial advisor and Baker McKenzie as legal counsel to Latecoere on the sale of MADES.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in three business areas:

Aerostructures Europe and Americas: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

Interconnection Systems: wiring, avionic racks, on-board systems;

Special Products and Services: customer services, on-board equipment, electronic systems.

As of December 31, 2024, the Group employed 5,400 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

