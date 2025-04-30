Unified Platform to Deliver Full Investment Management Lifecycle-From Trading and Compliance to IBOR, Accounting, and Regulatory Reporting Across Jurisdictions

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) ("Clearwater"), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Beacon Platform Inc. (Beacon), a provider of enterprise risk analytics and developer infrastructure. The acquisition strengthens Clearwater's capabilities in complex portfolio management across both public and private markets, including structured products, private credit, and derivatives.

For years, institutional investors have faced a tradeoff between advanced analytics and operational efficiency-navigating rigid legacy systems, endless manual processes, and disconnected data. These fragmented environments slow down decision-making, elevate risk, and obscure a clear, consolidated view of portfolios.

Clearwater is changing that. With the integration of Beacon's cross-asset risk modeling with front-office capabilities and alternative asset intelligence from the acquisitions of Enfusion, Inc. (Enfusion) and Blackstone's Bistro platform (Bistro), respectively, Clearwater will offer a unified platform that spans the full investment lifecycle-from trading and modeling to accounting and regulatory reporting. This single architecture will eliminate silos across the front, middle, and back office, providing real-time data, transparency, and scale for today's institutional investors operating across public and private markets. The platform will enable clients to act on insights in near real-time, without the constraints of legacy software and infrastructure.

Beacon's modular infrastructure delivers real-time analytics, scenario modeling, and custom development environments trusted by some of the world's most sophisticated asset managers and banks, including PIMCO, Blackstone, hedge funds, and energy and commodities traders. Once integrated, these capabilities will support next-generation solutions for portfolio construction, risk management, and stress testing, fully embedded within the Clearwater platform.

"With Beacon, we've expanded our platform to deliver end-to-end support across the entire investment lifecycle-from front-office modeling to middle- and back-office operations," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater. "Together, along with Enfusion and Bistro, we're transforming a fragmented industry landscape with a unified platform built for today's institutional investors-streamlining complexity, accelerating decision-making, and driving performance across public and private markets."

"Beacon's mission has always been to bring transparency and control to the most complex parts of financial markets," said Kirat Singh, President, Risk Performance at Clearwater and former CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon. "By joining Clearwater, we can now deliver these capabilities at scale. Together, we're helping investors move beyond reporting to real-time action, with the infrastructure global institutions need to succeed."

Clearwater will share additional details during its Q1 2025 earnings call today at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Beacon

Beacon, a Clearwater Analytics company, offers a unified, cross-asset trading and risk management solution for investment and risk teams to modernize infrastructure, streamline operations, and focus on developing strategies that drive a competitive edge. Beacon's transparent, cloud-native platform provides pre-built trading and risk applications with the flexibility to build and scale custom analytics and models with unparalleled speed and efficiency. As part of Clearwater, Beacon supports the industry's most advanced front-to-back investment management platform. Learn more at www.beacon.io.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Clearwater's management and on information currently available to them. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the following factors in reference to Clearwater and/or Beacon: possible or assumed future results of operations, possible or assumed performance, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, competitive position, industry, economic and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "aim," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Clearwater's control, that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Clearwater's ability to successfully integrate the operations and technology of Beacon with those of Clearwater and to obtain third party data rights, retain and incentivize the employees of Beacon following the close of the acquisition, retain Beacon's clients, repay debt to be incurred in connection with the Beacon acquisition and recently completed acquisition of Enfusion, Inc. and meet financial covenants to be imposed in connection with such debt, risks that cost savings, synergies and growth from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, risks and uncertainties similar to the foregoing with respect to Clearwater's previously completed acquisitions of Enfusion and Bistro, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in Clearwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2025 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2025), as well as in other periodic reports filed by Clearwater with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Clearwater's website, investors.clearwateranalytics.com. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Clearwater's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Clearwater does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Clearwater.

Joon Park +1 415-906-9242 investors@clearwateranalytics.com

Claudia Cahill +1 703-728-1221 press@clearwateranalytics.com