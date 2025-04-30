NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $0.57 billion, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $4.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 billion or $3.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $16.452 billion from $15.529 billion last year.The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $0.57 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $4.46 last year. -Revenue: $16.452 Bln vs. $15.529 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX