NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $879 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $800 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.349 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $18.569 billion from $16.057 billion last year.MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $879 Mln. vs. $800 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $18.569 Bln vs. $16.057 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX