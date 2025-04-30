WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) announced a profit for first quarter of $144.56 millionThe company's earnings totaled $144.56 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $152.35 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $318.11 million from $319.42 million last year.Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $144.56 Mln. vs. $152.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $318.11 Mln vs. $319.42 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX