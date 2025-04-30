WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $296.03 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $174.42 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $312.56 million or $1.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $4.463 billion from $4.361 billion last year.Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $296.03 Mln. vs. $174.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $4.463 Bln vs. $4.361 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX