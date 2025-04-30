WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $54 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51 million or $0.12 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $1.786 billion from $1.864 billion last year.Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.786 Bln vs. $1.864 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX