Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Appoints Yaojun Lin as Chief Business Development Officer

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced the engagement of Mr. Yaojun Lin as its new Chief Business Development Officer ("CBDO") in a contractor role, a strategic position focused on driving long-term business development and organizational growth.

In this new contractor role, Yaojun will advise the Company on developing and implementing growth strategies, offer insights into emerging market opportunities, and support the pursuit of strategic partnerships and alliances. Yaojun will also assist the Company's management team in setting measurable growth targets that align with the Company's overall objectives and contribute to market research initiatives aimed at identifying industry trends, competitor insights, and evolving customer preferences. These insights will support management in shaping product development, pricing, and positioning strategies. Additionally, Yaojun will offer advisory support in areas such as operations and business development opportunities, including budgeting, forecasting, and performance reporting, to help ensure the Company remains well positioned in the competitive Asian-focused specialty grocery retailer market.

John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions commented, "Over the past few months, we've made several strategic changes to our management team, beginning with the appointments of a new COO and CSO. Building on that momentum, we're excited to welcome Yaojun as our new Chief Business Development Officer in a contractor role. In Southern California's highly competitive market, staying ahead requires ongoing refinement of our product offerings, pricing strategy, and overall market positioning to ensure our Hong Kong Good Fortune stores distinguish themselves. Bringing on a new Chief Business Development Officer is a key move in advancing this effort. M&A remains central to our expansion plans, and with the ultimate goal of unifying all Maison-owned operating entities under a single organization, Yaojun will play a pivotal role in advising our management team and helping us manifest these initiatives. With a refreshed leadership team in place, we are confident in our trajectory and remain committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders."

Yaojun added: "Over the past year, Maison has made tactical enhancements to its corporate strategy, resulting in promising outcomes and strong growth potential. I look forward to supporting and working closely with the rest of the management team to implement fresh initiatives and proactively pursue new opportunities that will turn these growth prospects into reality."

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International Supermarket. To learn more about Maison Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Maison Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

?Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

MSS@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-solutions-appoints-yaojun-lin-as-chief-business-development-offic-1022059