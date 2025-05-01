OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) announced that it has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDF.PK, SVNDY.PK). The agreement aims to advance transaction negotiations, enable thorough due diligence, and foster cooperation for engaging with regulatory authorities. However, it is important to note that there is no guarantee these discussions will lead to a finalized transaction.Alex Miller, Couche-Tard President and CEO, said, 'We appreciate the Special Committee of Seven & i engaging in substantive discussions regarding our proposal and providing access to diligence. We look forward to working collaboratively with Seven & i in the interests of all stakeholders.'In a separate press release, Seven & i Holdings Co., confirmed that the company and Alimentation Couche-Tard have signed a non-disclosure agreement with customary and appropriate provisions including a 'standstill,' the detailed terms of which will remain confidential.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX