CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) reported that its total group sales for the third quarter rose 3.2% to A$17.310 billion from A$16.772 billion last year.Australian Food total sales for the third quarter increased 3.6% year-over-year to A$13.051 billion.Australian B2B total sales in the third quarter were A$1.438 billion, up 6.3% on the prior year with sales driven by strong growth in PFD, export meat and growth in the Group's third-party supply chain business.New Zealand Food's total sales for the third quarter increased 4.8% to NZ$2.118 billion or 4.4% on an Easter-adjusted basis. Easter adjusted comparable sales increased by 3.8% with solid item growth supported by the Minecraft Cubeez collectibles program as well as improved availability and quality in Meat and Fruit & Vegetables.BIG W total sales in third quarter declined by 1.5% to A$986 million but on an Easter-adjusted basis, sales increased 1.9%. Easter-adjusted comparable sales increased by 1.1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX