BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $196 million, or $0.136 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.129 per share, last year.Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $0.180 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $3.333 billion from $3.411 billion last year.Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $196 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.136 vs. $0.129 last year. -Revenue: $3.333 Bln vs. $3.411 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX