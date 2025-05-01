BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.6%.As of April 30, 2025, Li Autos cumulative deliveries reached 1.26 million vehicles.Li Auto said it has remained the sales champion for SUVs priced above RMB200,000 over the past three consecutive quarters, maintaining the highest market share in both the RMB200,000 to RMB300,000 and RMB300,000 to RMB400,000 large SUV markets as well as the RMB400,000 to RMB500,000 full-size SUV market. The achievement was driven by the segment-leading sales performance of its Li L series models.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX