CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.6427 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-day high of 92.07 against the yen and a 4-week high of 1.7599 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6411, 91.69 and 1.7662, respectively.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.8860 and 1.0802 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8841 and 1.0800, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 1.71 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX