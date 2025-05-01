BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar roses to a 6-day high of 1.9009 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.9075.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 0.5952 and a 3-day high of 85.36 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5936 and 84.90, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.88 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 87.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX