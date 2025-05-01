OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar rose to more than 3-week highs of 104.18 against the yen and 1.5587 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 103.71 and 1.5616, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3784 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3794.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 105.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 1.35 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX