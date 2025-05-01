BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to a 4-day low of 143.85 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day low of 173.99 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 143.02 and 173.17, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged down to 162.70 and 191.28 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 161.95 and 190.52, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the greenback, 175.00 against the franc, 165.00 against the euro and 195.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX