LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L, LYG) reported first quarter profit before tax of 1.5 billion pounds compared to 1.6 billion pounds, last year. Statutory profit after tax was 1.1 billion pounds compared to 1.2 billion pounds, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 1.7 pence, flat with prior year. Underlying profit declined to 1.53 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds.Total income was 4.69 billion pounds compared to 4.39 billion pounds, last year. Net interest income increased to 3.20 billion pounds from 3.04 billion pounds.'Underpinned by our financial performance, strategic execution and franchise strength, we remain confident in the outlook for Lloyds Banking Group and in our 2025 and 2026 guidance,' Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive said.Based on current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2025, the Group continues to expect underlying net interest income of approximately 13.5 billion pounds.