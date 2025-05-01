TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased further in April to the lowest level in more than two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 31.2 in April from 34.1 in March. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to fall slightly to 33.9.Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2023, when it was 31.0. The latest survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.The index for overall livelihood declined sharply by 3.6 points to 27.3, and the sub-index for employment worsened to 35.7 from 39.2.Data showed that the index reflecting income growth dropped by 1.3 points to 37.5, and the index for willingness to buy durable goods declined to 24.2 from 27.3.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX