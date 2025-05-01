LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders PLC (SDRC.L) Thursday said its assets under management (AUM) as at the end of the first quarter was 758.4 million pounds, with net outflows of 7.4 million pounds.Excluding JVs and associates, AUM was 653.7 billion, with net inflows of 1.1 billion pounds, mainly in Wealth Management. Net outflows in JVs and associates were 8.5 billion pounds, primarily driven by outflows from money market funds in China.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX