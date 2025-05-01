LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc said, reflecting a strong performance across the Group in the first three months of 2025, it now expects 2025 full year adjusted EBITDA to be around the top end of consensus estimates. The Group said it is continuing to target post 2027 recurring adjusted EBITDA in a range of 600-700 million pounds.The Group said its pellet production business is performing well, with production levels ahead of the equivalent period in 2024, benefiting from good operational performance and benign weather conditions.Drax will report its half year results on Thursday 31 July 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX