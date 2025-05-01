BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.1288 against the euro and nearly a 3-week high of 144.54 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1322 and 143.02, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.3279 and a 3-day high of 0.8288 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3321 and 0.8261, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the euro, 149.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the pound and 0.86 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX