LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered asset management company Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) on Thursday said that Chair David Cruickshank intends to retire from the Board later this year.David would remain in the role until a new Chair has been found.The company would commence a search for a new Chair, it said in a statement.The company has also clarified that the resolutions at the forthcoming AGM taking place on May 8 remains unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX