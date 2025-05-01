LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), the international specialist insurer, reported that its group insurance contract written premiums (ICWP) for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 2.4% to $1.558 billion from last year's $1.522 billion driven by continued momentum in Hiscox Retail, which grew by 6.1% in constant currency, and a return to growth in Hiscox London Market, which grew by 4.0%.Written premiums for group insurance contracts increased by 3.3% in constant currency during the first quarter compared to last year.The company noted that there is no change in estimates for the California wildfires loss.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX