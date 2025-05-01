AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales growth rebounded in March largely on the back of higher demand for non-food items, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days rose 3.4 percent annually in March, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in February. Sales have been rising since July 2024.Sales of non-food products alone advanced 4.4 percent from last year, and turnover in the food sector increased by 1.5 percent.Footwear and leather goods stores, recreational goods stores, drugstores, clothing stores, and DIY stores had higher turnover in March, the agency said.Data showed that online retail sales were 7.0 percent higher compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX