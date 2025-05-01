LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), an independent technology and services provider, Thursday said its performance in the first quarter was better than the previous year, in line with the company's expectations.There was strong growth in Technology Sourcing revenue compared with a soft previous year, mainly driven by North America. Services revenue also grew from the previous year reflecting good growth in Professional Services and a slight decline in Managed Services revenue.Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'At the end of the quarter our committed product order backlog across all regions remained healthy, comfortably exceeding the prior year equivalent position. With global political and macroeconomic uncertainty increasing in recent weeks the potential impacts on customer demand are difficult to predict. We do not, however, have any direct exposure to tariffs as we meet local demand with local supply within our markets across the Group.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX