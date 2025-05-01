LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) Thursday said its customer lending increased 12% year-on-year in the first quarter at constant exchange rates.At the end of March, net receivables were 885 million pounds , 10% up from last year, at constant currency,Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'We have strong growth momentum, excellent credit quality and a very robust funding and capital position. Our strategic progress and track record of operational resilience give us confidence that we will continue to perform successfully against our financial plans for 2025.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX