Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
01.05.2025 11:34 Uhr
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholder's Announcement

Company Announcement
No. 8/2025

Copenhagen, 1 May 2025

Major Shareholder's Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. on 29 April 2025 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the Company's share capital and The Capital Group Companies, Inc. exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. thus control 4,226,410 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,226,410), corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds The Capital Group Companies, Inc. exercises 4.91% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 8 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/03ac485c-67ad-4c47-84ae-154c120c2198)

