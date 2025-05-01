Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholder's Announcement

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 1 May 2025





Major Shareholder's Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. on 29 April 2025 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the Company's share capital and The Capital Group Companies, Inc. exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. thus control 4,226,410 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,226,410), corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds The Capital Group Companies, Inc. exercises 4.91% of the voting rights.

