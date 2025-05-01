WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $159 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $3.550 billion from $3.940 billion last year.The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $159 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $3.550 Bln vs. $3.940 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX