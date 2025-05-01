Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot") announces that further to its news release dated April 1, 2025, the Company has received Exchange approval in respect to the secured non-revolving lines of credit agreements with two Lenders, one arm's length party and, one non-arm's length party, in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$4,000,000 (the "Line of Credit").

Drawdowns on the Line of Credit will be available in multiples of USD$24,000 and carry interest at a rate of 15% per annum on the drawdown amount. All amounts owing under the Line of Credit will be repayable by maturity, December 31, 2028.

The drawdowns are intended to support the manufacturing and distribution of Jackpot Blitz® electronic dealerless table games ("ETGs"). If the Company draws down the entire US$4,000,000, the cost to the Company will be US$5,800,000 which includes the interest payment of US$1,800,000.

Under the terms of the LOC Agreements, there is a possible conversion feature which may be triggered if any principal or interest under the promissory notes remain outstanding. In such an event, the Lenders may elect to convert all or a portion of the outstanding principal and any accrued and unpaid interest into common shares of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

President and CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "This is a major milestone for the Company. The credit line facility provides additional operating flexibility and will allow us to meet customer demand immediately by swiftly delivering our Jackpot Blitz® ETGs to our casino customers. It also gives us for the first time the capability to distribute our Jackpot Blitz® ETGs in much larger volumes."

Any securities that may be issued in connection with the LOC Agreements will be subject to resale and transfer restrictions under applicable securities laws and regulations in Canada and the United States.

One of the lenders is a Trust, whose trustee is an insider of the Company. This transaction is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-01 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under section 5.7(f) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the closing of the transaction.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

