LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.673 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $1.627 billion, or $3.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.880 billion or $3.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $8.112 billion from $8.100 billion last year.Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.673 Bln. vs. $1.627 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $3.35 last year. -Revenue: $8.112 Bln vs. $8.100 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.05 Full year EPS guidance: $16.20 to $16.50Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX