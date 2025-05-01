RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the Star Brands Group, the UK-based parent company of The Pink Stuff, for its Rust-Oleum subsidiary. The Pink Stuff is now part of the Consumer Group's Rust-Oleum cleaners business.

The Pink Stuff is a globally recognized leader in household cleaning products. Best known for its iconic cleaning paste, vibrant branding and signature scent, The Pink Stuff has achieved rapid growth, evolving into one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. household cleaners category, in addition to its growing presence in Europe and other global markets.

The Pink Stuff generated calendar year 2024 net sales of approximately £150 million; terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, The Pink Stuff®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, The Pink Stuff, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company is ranked on the Fortune 500and employs approximately 17,200 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

