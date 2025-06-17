MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced the acquisition of Ready Seal Inc. (Ready Seal), a Texas-based manufacturer of premium exterior wood stains, for its Rust-Oleum business in the Consumer Group. Ready Seal's high performance and user-friendly "Goof-Proof" stain-and-sealer-in-one can be applied in hot or cold conditions, does not show lap marks, and does not require back brushing. Ready Seal generated calendar year 2024 sales of approximately $45 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.This strategic acquisition strengthens Rust-Oleum's portfolio of exterior wood care products, a segment that continues to gain traction among professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, Rust-Oleum is positioned to leverage its sales force and distribution channels to accelerate sales of Ready Seal's products."We welcome Ready Seal's employees and easy to use 'Goof-Proof' products to RPM," said Frank C. Sullivan, CEO of RPM. "This acquisition strengthens our offerings in the attractive exterior wood care category and Rust-Oleum is well-positioned to leverage its competitive strengths to accelerate Ready Seal's growth."About RPM International Inc.RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, The Pink Stuff, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 17,200 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.About Rust-OleumFor more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust, Painter's Touch, Universal, EpoxyShield, Varathane, Zinsser, Watco, MultiSpec, X-I-M, The Pink Stuff, Krud Kutter, RockSolid, Ready Seal, Wipe New, Testors, Seal-Krete, Mean Green, Modern Masters, Moldex, Whink, Miracle Sealants, Roto-Rooter, Concrobium, and Gator Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, Vice President - Investor Relations & Sustainability, at 330-220-6064 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global and regional markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) changes in global trade policies, including the adoption or expansion of tariffs and trade barriers; (h) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (i) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (j) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, and the risks of failing to meet any other objectives of our improvement plans; (k) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (l) risks relating to a public health crisis similar to the Covid pandemic; (m) risks related to acts of war similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; (n) risks related to the transition or physical impacts of climate change and other natural disasters or meeting sustainability-related voluntary goals or regulatory requirements; (o) risks related to our or our third parties' use of technology including artificial intelligence, data breaches and data privacy violations; (p) the shift to remote work and online purchasing and the impact that has on residential and commercial real estate construction; and (q) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the filing date of this press release.ContactsFor more information, contact Matt Schlarb, Vice President - Investor Relations & Sustainability, at 330-220-6064 or mschlarb@rpminc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250617750862/en/