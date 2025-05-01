WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $308 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $5.272 billion from $5.045 billion last year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.06 to $14.34 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 to $21.9 Bln
