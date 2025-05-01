WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are set to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday to complete station upgrades.The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and last about six and a half hours. NASA said it will provide live coverage beginning at 6:30 a.m. on NASA+.Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers will relocate a space station communications antennae and install a mounting bracket ahead of the installation of an additional set of International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays, also called IROSA.The arrays will boost power generation capability by up to 30 percent, increasing the station's total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts, NASA said in a press release. The arrays will be installed on a future spacewalk following their arrival on a SpaceX Dragon commercial resupply services mission later this year.McClain will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Ayers will serve as spacewalk crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.This will be the third spacewalk for McClain and the first for Ayers. U.S. spacewalk 93 will be the 275th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX