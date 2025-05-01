WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $108.4 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $111.5 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.7 million or $1.45 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $913.0 million from $910.6 million last year.ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $108.4 Mln. vs. $111.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $913.0 Mln vs. $910.6 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 to $6.50Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX