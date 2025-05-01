WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on seven firms engaged in illicit trade of Iranian petroleum products and petrochemical products.\The Department of State said it is imposing sanctions to stem the flow of revenue that the Iranian regime uses to fuel conflict in the Middle East, advance its nuclear program, and support its terrorist partners and proxies.The State Department's action includes the designation of four UAE-based sellers of Iranian petrochemicals and one Turkey-based purchaser who have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran's destabilizing activities.These companies send Iranian-origin petrochemicals and petrochemical products to third party countries and enable Iran to evade sanctions and continue to generate revenue.The Department of State is also sanctioning one marine management company for transporting Iranian petroleum products. Two vessels managed by this company are also being identified as blocked property.Iran's energy exports are enabled by a network of such illicit shipping facilitators in multiple jurisdictions, as they load and transport Iranian petroleum products for sale to buyers in Asia.The Department of State is additionally sanctioning an Iran-based cargo inspection company, Keyhan Sanjesh Azma. Such companies are hired by buyers and shippers of cargo as third-party actors to ensure and certify that a purchased cargo is properly loaded onto the vessel transporting it. By doing so, they reduce the risk these sanctions violators face, thereby playing an important role in the supply chains for illicit Iranian energy products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX