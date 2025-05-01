WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, CVS Health (CVS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.23 to $4.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share.Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.83 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.On average, 27 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company said the outlook reflects strong performance across each of its businesses, while maintaining a cautious view for the remainder of the year in light of continued elevated cost trends and the potential for macro headwinds.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX