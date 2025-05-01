WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $412 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $0.65 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $5.218 billion from $5.420 billion last year.Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $412 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $5.218 Bln vs. $5.420 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX