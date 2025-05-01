INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $2.759 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $2.242 billion, or $2.48 per share, last year.Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.004 billion or $3.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 45.2% to $12.728 billion from $8.768 billion last year.Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.759 Bln. vs. $2.242 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $12.728 Bln vs. $8.768 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $20.78 to $22.28Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX