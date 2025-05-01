WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $506 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $2.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $54.878 billion from $54.868 billion last year.Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $506 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $54.878 Bln vs. $54.868 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.15Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX