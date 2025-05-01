Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a leader in software supply chain security, announces a contract renewal with a major U.S. security agency, with an expanded contract. Due to the highly sensitive nature of this engagement, specific details regarding Cybeats' client and contract terms remain confidential in order to safeguard national interests and uphold the operational security of the client.

With global cybersecurity threats intensifying, regulatory bodies and national security initiatives are advancing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) adoption across a number of agencies and sectors. Throughout the U.S., organizations spanning critical infrastructure sectors-including energy, industrial control systems, healthcare, and defense-are increasingly prioritizing software transparency and risk mitigation, reinforcing Cybeats' role as a trusted partner in cybersecurity and compliance.1



"In a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, we are seeing increased demand for SBOM technology from the government sector, especially in the U.S., which is critical to national security and economic resilience," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Our renewed engagement with a major U.S. federal agency underscores the essential role of SBOMs in protecting software supply chains and builds upon Cybeats' leadership in the government vertical. Governments worldwide represent a significant and growing market for SBOM adoption."

The Expanding Role of SBOMs in National Security

Government-backed cybersecurity initiatives have recognized the importance of SBOMs in protecting energy grids, sensitive devices, and industrial and institutional software ecosystems. As part of a broader effort to fortify the robustness of operational technology and critical systems, organizations are increasingly prioritizing enhanced software visibility, vulnerability tracking, and compliance automation.

Recent developments in U.S. federal cybersecurity policy further reinforce this momentum. The Department of Defense's introduction of the SWIFT (Secure Workflow Initiative for Fast-Track) process mandates the submission of third-party-certified SBOMs for both sandbox and production environments-ushering in a faster, AI-driven approach to software authorization. This policy change not only reflects a shift away from legacy RMF and ATO processes, but also underscores the need for tools that can evaluate the quality of SBOMs, not just their presence.2

This shift sends a clear signal from the highest levels of government: SBOMs are no longer optional-they are foundational to software security and compliance. It's not just about generating an SBOM, but ensuring its quality, completeness, and structure meet rigorous standards. As agencies adopt processes like SWIFT, which demand third-party-certified SBOMs, the ability to evaluate and validate SBOMs becomes essential. Cybeats, together with our partner ecosystem, is well-positioned to address this need with technology that enriches, scores, and analyzes SBOMs to support both enterprise and government cybersecurity requirements.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

- AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

- Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

- Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

- Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility - Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

