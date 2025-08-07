Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed by Beacon Securities Limited, acting as the sole and exclusive agent to the Company (the "Agent"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 32,370,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate proceeds of $3,237,000.

The Units were issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and in reliance on the amendments to Part 5A of NI 45-106 set forth in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for the scale up of commercial activities, research and development and working capital and general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as that term is defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement



Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261653

SOURCE: Cybeats Technologies Corp.