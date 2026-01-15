Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is issuing this release to report information concerning its holdings in Cybeats Technologies Corp. (the "Issuer" or "Cybeats"). Scryb's total share ownership position of Cybeats is unchanged following all transactions outlined in this press release. Scryb outlines below that it accepted common shares in lieu of cash repayment from Cybeats Technologies Corp. due to Scryb's strong belief in the company's fundamentals and opportunity, and the continued support of its exciting growth trajectory.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62- 104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

On January 9, 2026, Scryb acquired 10,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Issuer in settlement of $1,200,000 at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"), of debt owing under a secured debenture held by Scryb. The Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Debt Settlement did not create any new control person of Cybeats.

As at the date of this press release, the Issuer reports having 214,880,745 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Prior to the Debt Settlement, on December 29, 2025, and December 30, 2025, Scryb disposed of a total of 10,000,000 Common Shares of Cybeats through three transactions. The Common Shares were disposed through the facilities of the CSE as follows: on December 29, 120,000 Common Shares were disposed of at a sale price of $0.125 per Common Share; on December 30, 34,000 Common Shares were disposed of at a sale price of $0.125 per Common Share; and on December 30, 9,846,000 Common Shares were disposed of at a sale price of $0.12 per Common Share, for an aggregate sale price of $1,200,770.

Prior to the disposition, Scryb owned or exercised control or direction over 74,838,950 Common Shares and 13,125,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") representing approximately 36.53% and 40.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Cybeats on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 204,880,745 Common Shares outstanding prior to the disposition).

Following the disposition and immediately prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Scryb owned or exercised control or direction over 64,838,950 Common Shares and 13,125,000 Warrants representing approximately 31.65% and 35.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Cybeats on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 204,880,745 Common Shares outstanding following the disposition and prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement).

After completion of the Debt Settlement, Scryb owns or exercises control or direction over 74,838,950 Common Shares and 13,125,000 Warrants, representing approximately 34.83% and 38.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Cybeats on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 214,880,745 Common Shares outstanding upon completion of the Debt Settlement).

The disposition and acquisition of the securities described above was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Scryb may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of NI 62-103 and NI 62-104, an early warning report respecting the disposition and acquisition of securities by Scryb will be filed under the Issuer's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Scryb, please contact Scryb at 647-847-5543 or refer to SEDAR+ under the Issuer's issuer profile. The Issuer is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada, and Scryb is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada.

About Scryb

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/

