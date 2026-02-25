Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 ("Q1 2026"). The filings are available on SEDAR+.

Q1 2026 Highlights

Cash position improved by 50% to $1.2 million (from $0.8 million at September 30, 2025), with working capital rising 68% to approximately $2 million (from $1.2 million), providing enhanced liquidity and operational flexibility.

Total liabilities fell 27% to $1.9 million (from $2.6 million at September 30, 2025), driven by debt repayments, government loan reductions, and an early lease termination, reflecting aggressive balance sheet simplification. As of February 24th, total liabilities further reduced to roughly $900,000, a 52% drop from the quarter end.

Operating expenses for the quarter fell 82% year-over-year to ~$327,000 (from ~$1.8 million), as the Company transitioned to a leaner corporate structure. Monthly burn rate has reduced to approximately $100,000, with more areas for cost reduction planned throughout 2026.

Scryb holds ~75 million Cybeats common shares, representing a ~36.5% ownership stake, with an approximate market value of ~$14 million based on a closing price of $0.185 per share on February 24th.

"We firmly believe Scryb remains undervalued. Following substantial improvements to our balance sheet, the Company continues to trade at a more than 50% discount to the net asset value (NAV) of our holdings. We are actively pursuing new high-conviction opportunities to build on our strengthened foundation, and are enthusiastic about unlocking and demonstrating our long-term potential to the market throughout 2026," said James Van Staveren, CEO of Scryb.

Update on Cybeats Partnership with Keysight Technologies

On February 24th, Cybeats announced a partnership with Keysight, enabling integrated SBOM-driven security workflows for enterprise customers. Keysight is a global leader with an approximate $50 billion USD market capitalization. This partnership represents a meaningful commercial development for Cybeats and reflects continued enterprise engagement. As Cybeats' largest shareholder, Scryb views this as a positive operational update for its most significant investment position.

The financial statements discussed in this release are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

About Scryb

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding Scryb's strategy, financial position, future performance, investment activities, outlook, and the expected growth, performance, and prospects of its portfolio companies, including Cybeats Technologies Corp. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "estimates," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, customer demand, regulatory developments, access to capital, the execution of business plans by portfolio companies, and the absence of material adverse events. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory or legal environments, the financial performance of portfolio companies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Scryb undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285179

Source: Scryb Inc.