INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) lowered its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.For fiscal 2025, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $20.17 to $21.67 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $20.78 to $22.28 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $22.05 to $23.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $22.50 to $24.00 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $22.40 per share on revenues of $59.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX