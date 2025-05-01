WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $242.7 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $235.6 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $998.4 million from $964.1 million last year.IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $242.7 Mln. vs. $235.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.96 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $998.4 Mln vs. $964.1 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $11.93 - $12.43 Full year revenue guidance: $4.095-$4.210 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX