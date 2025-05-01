WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share from prior forecast range of $7.85 to $8.00 per share.On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX