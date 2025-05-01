WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $133.10 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $234.94 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 26.8% to $1.081 billion from $1.476 billion last year.Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $133.10 Mln. vs. $234.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.081 Bln vs. $1.476 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX