WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $243.1 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $213.7 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288.8 million or $2.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $1.811 billion from $1.726 billion last year.Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $243.1 Mln. vs. $213.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.811 Bln vs. $1.726 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX