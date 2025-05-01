WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $95.5 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $121.4 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133.0 million or $1.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $814.3 million from $800.5 million last year.IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $95.5 Mln. vs. $121.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $814.3 Mln vs. $800.5 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.05 Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.45Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX